Times Of Malta Editor Claps Back At PM Following Accusations Of ‘Colluding With PN Strategist’

Times of Malta editor Herman Grech has clapped back at Prime Minister Robert Abela’s accusations of him “colluding with the PN’s strategist” Christian Peregin.

Grech hit back at Abela after the Prime Minister told journalist Jacob Borg that he would not be answering any questions on a property deal involving suspected criminal Christian Borg, because “Grech was caught colluding with Peregin at Costa Coffee”.

“The prime minister has just accused me of ‘colluding’ with the PN’s Christian Peregin to cook up a story about him,” Grech wrote in a Facebook status last night.

While confirming that he did indeed meet with Peregin for a coffee, Grech also explained that a major part of a journalist’s job is meeting political figures.