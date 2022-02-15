Times Of Malta Editor Claps Back At PM Following Accusations Of ‘Colluding With PN Strategist’
Times of Malta editor Herman Grech has clapped back at Prime Minister Robert Abela’s accusations of him “colluding with the PN’s strategist” Christian Peregin.
Grech hit back at Abela after the Prime Minister told journalist Jacob Borg that he would not be answering any questions on a property deal involving suspected criminal Christian Borg, because “Grech was caught colluding with Peregin at Costa Coffee”.
“The prime minister has just accused me of ‘colluding’ with the PN’s Christian Peregin to cook up a story about him,” Grech wrote in a Facebook status last night.
While confirming that he did indeed meet with Peregin for a coffee, Grech also explained that a major part of a journalist’s job is meeting political figures.
“I confirm that I met Christian for a coffee at Costa Cafe,” he wrote.
“I’d like to inform the prime minister that I have also informally met with two ministers of his in the last few days as well as a Labour Party strategist at the same cafe some months ago,” he explained.
“Because this is what journalists and editors in the democratic world do — keep the channels of communication open,” he said, highlighting the fact that it is indeed a normal practice for an independent journalist within a democracy.
“They speak to people from political parties and from all walks of life. That’s the way they can seriously have a pulse on what’s happening. It’s actually part of the job description,” he wrote.
On 14th February, opposition Leader Bernard Grech also accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of ordering his party’s media house to send a drone to film his home in lieu of a “cooked-up story” about him.
