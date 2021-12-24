To Combat Drink Spiking At Parties, Maltese Students Create Protective Drink Cover

“The members of our team have experienced spiking in bars first- and second-hand. Some of us, as well as our family, friends and relatives, have been spiked in bars – this has of course led to some uncomfortable situations,” a representative told Lovin Malta.

A group of students in Malta decided to answer these spiking concerns and created and produced a drink cover that’s meant to combat spiking.

We’ve all probably heard of the dangerous reality of spiking in clubbing and partying scenes all around the world.

“Therefore when the opportunity rolled around for us to all come together and make a company that focuses on tackling this growing issue, we took it and ran with it,” they said.

There are two different variants of the product, for the cover to go over the rim of the glasses, fitting over most standard-sized glasses.

“This will prevent spiking from taking place as our products will not let any powder, no matter how fine, pass into your beverage. A hole in each variant is included for straws,” they continued.

Silky Protects currently offer two variations of their products, one being reusable and the other not.

“Our reusable variant is made out of two layers of a material called Lycra, or Spandex. It is a synthetic fibre, commonly used in skin-tight garments, which makes it perfect for us as its ability to stretch, along with its potential water-resistant capabilities,” they said.

“Our second variant is a non-reusable one, focusing on easy access rather than reusability. It will be made of water-resistant paper that, with the help of an adhesive layer, will be able to stick to the rim of your glass and provide the same cover as our reusable option.”

The reusable cover will be selling at around €7 a piece, while the non-reusable one will be selling at around €2.

You can find them on Instagram @silky.safety.malta or reach out to them via email [email protected]

Tag someone that needs to buy this