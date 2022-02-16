Transport Malta Announce Charity Run After Malta Marathon Cancelled Due To Permit Issues

Minister Borg said in a statement that an organisational committee has met in order for the ‘Transport Malta Charity Marathon’ to be organised.

The Transport Malta Charity Marathon will be replacing the Malta Marathon after permit issues were found due to the desired route of the marathon.

This comes after the Malta Marathon was called off following a meeting between the organisers of the event, the Malta Marathon Organising Committee (MMOC), and Transport Malta (TM), where an agreement was not reached regarding the permit.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ian Borg has announced a replacement for the recently cancelled annual Malta Marathon.

“In the last hours, the organisers of the Malta Marathon announced that the marathon will not be happening. Following this, discussions have started for a replacement so the athletes’ efforts and sacrifices will not go to waste,” Borg said.

“This marathon is also happening with the support of Athletics Malta. The money gathered will be donated towards Puttinu Cares, as well as a memory for Victor Calvagna,” he said.

The Transport Malta Charity marathon is going to be held on 6th March, with Transport Malta and Sport Malta collaborating as organisers.

“The route we presented, one that we never had an issue with, was not accepted this year by Transport Malta (TM). In turn, TM proposed a route we had once used in 2008. One which not only created traffic jams but even endangered runners,” the MMOC said.

“Whilst we fully respect Transport Malta’s authority, we cannot adopt a route that has been declared as unacceptable by Mater Dei’s Emergency Department, the Malta Red Cross and the Malta Traffic Police due to safety concerns.”

In the past 37 years of the Malta Marathon’s existence, this will mark the third time that the event will not take place, with COVID-19 being the cause in the last years.

