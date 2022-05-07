د . إAEDSRر . س

Trash, Blood And Vomit: The Aftermath Of Friday Night In The Streets Of Paceville

Malta’s Paceville is easily one of the biggest paradoxes on this island – a location which is up and coming in terms of development, but really lacking when it comes to hygiene, safety and aesthetics.

It’s also the island’s very own party centre, with bars, clubs and hotels lining up the streets of the area, transforming into just that every night.

But photos sent to Lovin Malta taken early this morning depict a certain shadowy aspect that unfortunately comes with such a location. 

From what appears to be vomit, to a pool of blood next to a smashed up glass bottle, one can only imagine what went down during the night.

 

The individual that captured the photos was enjoying a morning stroll today when he was faced with such atrocious scenes. 

“I have just had a walk along Paceville and St Julians, I don’t think that this is a good site for tourists coming to Malta to see,” he expressed, calling for more awareness to be raised.

While it could be that the photos and videos were captured a few moments before the cleaning department made their round for the morning, an increase in security and safety is definitely still needed.

This comes just after it was unveiled by Lovin Malta that Malta’s police will also start doing the rounds on horseback in Paceville, in hopes of increasing security in the area.

What do you make of these photos? 

