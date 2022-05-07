Trash, Blood And Vomit: The Aftermath Of Friday Night In The Streets Of Paceville

Malta’s Paceville is easily one of the biggest paradoxes on this island – a location which is up and coming in terms of development, but really lacking when it comes to hygiene, safety and aesthetics.

It’s also the island’s very own party centre, with bars, clubs and hotels lining up the streets of the area, transforming into just that every night.

But photos sent to Lovin Malta taken early this morning depict a certain shadowy aspect that unfortunately comes with such a location.

From what appears to be vomit, to a pool of blood next to a smashed up glass bottle, one can only imagine what went down during the night.