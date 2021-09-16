‘Travel And Tourism Will Bounce Back Next Year’: Air Malta To Resume Flights To London Gatwick, Madrid And Moscow Next Summer

“We are working hard on an ambitious flight schedule that demonstrates our strong belief that travel and tourism will bounce back next year. Our plans are to effectively double our capacity which we will operate during this forthcoming Winter period,” the company’s executive chairman, David G. Curmi said.

Air Malta has officially announced its intentions to resume flights to London Gatwick, Madrid and Moscow as of Summer 2022, indicating that the industry is slowly recovering from the harrowing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new services are set to start from 27th March 2022 and they will form part of a total of over 250 flights per week to 20 destinations which will include 15 services per week to London Heathrow that Air Malta will operate to in summer 2022.

Curmi added that signs of recovery are already being seen across European markets with some regions responding faster than others.

While Malta allegedly forms part of those in the slower lane.

This development comes after services to London Gatwick, Madrid, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport and several other countries were suspended last year as a consequence of the pandemic.

As was a drop in the airport’s revenue by 67.9% according to the Financial Results for the year 2020.

Nonetheless, Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear said that he is “positively optimistic that these changes, together with strong demand for travel next year, will support us to have a great 2022.”

