Travelling With Your Pet Just Got Easier: Air Malta Introduce New Online Booking Feature
Travelling with pets on board Air Malta flights just got easier as the airline just released a new online function that enables travel bookings for cats and dogs.
More people are deciding to travel with their pets, and it keeps on becoming increasingly popular among travellers.
Air Malta has been seeing more pets aboard its aircrafts, with the airline carrying over 2,500 pets every year, 2,000 of which are carried in the cabin.
The new online feature is one of the latest online bonus products and services launched by Air Malta that are aimed to deliver an enhanced and simplified customer experience.
It is available as part of the flight booking process and gives customers confidence that their pets are immediately confirmed at the time of booking.
Only cats and dogs up to 10 kgs including carriers can be carried in the aircraft cabin, and larger cats and dogs and other pets can be carried in the aircraft hold.
This upgrade forms part of a series of wide-ranging initiatives to transform the airline’s digital services that started with the re-launch of Air Malta’s new website earlier this year.
