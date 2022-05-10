Trio Of Maltese Police Officers Test Positive For Cocaine And Resign
A trio of Maltese police officers had no choice but to resign after they tested positive for cocaine during a recently-introduced yearly drug test.
Malta’s Police Force confirmed this with Times of Malta, as the officers had to resign from their position following the discovery.
It was reported that the intranasal drug was detected among three police officers, with a fourth officer testing for a high amount of alcohol levels during working hours.
The police officers then immediately resigned to avoid the escalation of proceedings against their actions.
The passing of a recent law dictates that anyone who forms part of the force will have to undergo drug testing of a mandatory nature, following various reports of officers testing positive for illegally sourced substances.
What do you make of this story?