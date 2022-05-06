A 26-year-old woman is at risk of dying after a motorcycle crash last night.

The incident took place at 11.30pm after the motorcycle, which was driven by a 29-year-old man and had the woman as his passenger, collided with a car along Independence Avenue in Mosta.



A medical team went on site and rushed all three parties to Mater Dei Hospital. The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, suffered light injuries after the crash.

However, the female passenger is battling serious injuries while the man is being treated for grievous injuries.

Police investigations are currently underway. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.

More to follow