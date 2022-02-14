Two Maltese Men Arrested After 30kg Cannabis Found Amid €300,000 Bust In Żebbuġ

Two Maltese men, aged 39 and 36-years-old, were arrested linked to a drug bust of over 30kg of an illegal substance along with over €300,000.

Malta’s police announced that the 34kg of the substance seized is suspected to be cannabis. It is said to have a value of around €700,000.

Police from the Drug Squad followed a van last Saturday night that had just arrived from Sicily to Malta. They followed the van to the garage in Żebbuġ, where the two men were then arrested.

€300,000 of cash were discovered as soon as Police opened the van. The Police then reportedly took the van apart and discovered the drugs within the structure of the van.

The two men are currently being kept locked up at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

The inquiry is being led by Magistrate Dr. Natasha Galea Sciberras LL.D.

While Malta has legalised cannabis for recreational use, the trafficking of cannabis is still illegal.

