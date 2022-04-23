Two National Records In Two Days: Maltese Swimmer Thomas Wareing Is On Fire
Maltese swimmer Thomas Wareing has set a new national record in the 100m Backstroke event, one day after setting a new record in the 200m Medley.
The feat took place on the second session of the 29th International Easter Meet, hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) of Malta on 22nd April.
Wareing clocked a time of 59:69 in the 100m Backstroke, edging past the previous 59:74 record, which he also established himself in Montenegro, in 2019.
Other Easter Meet records were established on the day, for a second time by Sasha Gatt, who hit a time of 17:31:50 in the 1500m freestyle.
Swimmers Nirvana Micallef and Michela Portelli also nailed a Meet record in their respective Butterfly events, with Portelli improving the time once again in the final.
The event is an official FINA (International Swimming Federation) event welcoming 265 athletes representing 11 clubs in a total of 76 swimming events.
All eyes now turn to the final day of the competition, which began on the morning of Saturday 23rd April.
Could more records be broken on the final day?