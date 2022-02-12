Two Queens On Call: Roberta Metsola Discusses Refugee Rights With Angelina Jolie

“Earlier this week, I spoke with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, and agreed to continue our work on ensuring that the fundamental rights of refugees are protected,” she said in the Facebook post.

The two revolutionary women were on call to formally discuss refugee rights, to ensure that fundamental human rights are being protected.

“This came after her address during the Afghan Women Days hosted at the European Parliament,” she said.

Metsola also promised that the conversation will be kept going so that fundamental rights are ensured.

Metsola was recently elected as the European Parliament President, becoming the youngest ever President and the first Maltese to hold the office. She visited Malta for the first time since over the last few days.