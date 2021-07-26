‘Sunny Place For Shady People’: UK Times Splooshy Malta Post Goes Wrong After Commenters Criticise The Island

The article quotes a couple of employees at Maltese estate agencies, including Frank Salt and Perry, and this raised some suspicion with the commenters denouncing them as biased.

The UK Times posted ‘A Brit’s guide to buying a home in Malta’ and the comments have been less than encouraging, with many people highlighting the “corruption haven” that the island has seemingly become.

The post was filled with praise about Malta’s “favourable tax laws, excellent healthcare and education systems, easy accessibility, sunny climate and ‘golden passport’ schemes”.

However, many commenters begged to differ and instead resorted to criticising the island with one saying that it is “a sunny place for shady people”.

Another commenter said that the post simply made them laugh, “you obviously didn’t get that advice from a local expat.”

“Malta has become a haven for corruption and criminals who take advantage of the environment, while migrants get treated like second class citizens,” said another commenter.

Meanwhile, a fan-favourite comment had some hope.

“Valletta is a small but magnificent sea port. The rest of the island is an ugly, barren, over-populated, polluted, over-developed building site that can only get worse. The Maltese are a proud and resilient people, though.”

“You forgot to mention the recent greylisting by the FATF and, more recently, the decision by the UK to place Malta on the high-risk list for money laundering,” said Susie, another commenter who’s stating some upsetting facts.

These comments focused on all the negative aspects of the island but there are a lot of things that us Maltese have accomplished and should be proud of.

What do you think about these comments? Will you be convincing your British friends to buy a property in Malta any time soon?