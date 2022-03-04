‘If I Get A Van, I’ll Go To Ukraine Myself’: Maltese-Ukrainian Couple In Need Of Funds To Transport Donations

Lovin Malta spoke with Caruana, to hear more about his family’s mission with providing support for Ukrainians, and the current challenge of actually transporting the donations there.

“We are currently seeking two vans – and if I manage to get a van, I am going to go inside Ukraine myself,” Caruana told Lovin Malta.

A few days ago, they set up a fundraiser for Maltese people to be able to donate supplies to be given to Ukrainians – such as clothes, sanitary products, shoes, medications, and medical kits. The response was incredible, however, a new issue has presented itself – how to get the boxed donations to Ukraine.

Maltese citizen Anthony Caruana from Malta4Ukraine, while in collaboration with NGO Step-In, is appealing for funds in order to transport the abundance of physical donations received over the last few days in support of Ukraine.

Caruana, who recently got married to his Ukrainian wife, and the father of a five-month-old baby, was in Ukraine together with his family just a week before the war erupted. Together, they have family which are living in Ukraine.

“When the war started, we couldn’t help on the ground given that we have a five-month-old baby. It’s more dangerous,” he said.

In light of this, Caruana launched the fundraiser between 28th February and 1st March, and he expressed that they had a lot of positive feedback. Maltese people showed their generosity, and donated all sorts of things – however, the funds are low.

“People don’t realise, that when you are donating something, it needs to be transported, and transport costs a lot of money,” he emphasised.

“It’s not the first time that I went to Ukraine by car from Malta. Just for an SUV, it will cost you around €800, which is impossible,” he said.

In the meantime, Caruana has also reached out to 78 companies, from freight to van rentals, and almost all said that they cannot help, or that they can only help up until Sicily.

“We are seeking two vans, as well as the monetary donations in order to pay for the transport,” he said, also adding that a van would cost around €1,600 for one trip.

Caruana also said that a full plane already left yesterday, with another plane leaving on Monday which is also already full.

He appealed for people to donate money, in order for the supplies to make their way to the people that really need them. Donations can be made through this link.

You can also follow Malta4Ukraine here.

