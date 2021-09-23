University Of Malta Confirms Return Of Physical Lectures On Campus

The University of Malta has just confirmed that attending students will be returning back on campus for physical lectures.

This comes after weeks of uncertainty where students were completely left in the dark and unaware of whether they will be having their lectures physically or virtually.

One of the concerns raised was the lack of space in the University, given that the gateway hall is being used for COVID-19 purposes and as a vaccination centre.

“With some faculties having hundreds of students enrolled in their programmes of study, UM will introduce a P-R model (physical-remote) which will allow large classes to be split into manageable sub-groups so that in a given week, a group will attend lectures on campus while the rest will follow proceedings remotely,” the University said.

Earlier this week, university students were fighting for them to return back to physical lectures, especially now that most vaccinations have been enrolled.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have had to endure online lectures for almost two years now.

This way, students will have the opportunity to experience university for what it truly is.

