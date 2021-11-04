University Of Malta Student Forced To Change Classes After Attending A Month Of Lectures

A language student within the Faculty of Arts at the University of Malta was forced to drop one of their chosen classes after already attending a month of lectures.

The student told Lovin Malta that they were shocked to find out that the class will not be running for the semester as not enough students registered for the unit.

Apparently, the decision came from the registrar directly, as departments were directly contacted to cancel units that contained less than the required amount of students to proceed.

The only other option that the student had to replace the cancelled unit is with another unit that lectures had already commenced for.

The student expressed that it is outrageous that a unit is cancelled after they had already attended around four lectures.

It also seemed to be well established that they would be the only one within the class from day one, and the lecturer of the unit had no issue with this whatsoever.

The student was urged to attend the other available lecture, which they argued was not even as relevant to their studies as the cancelled unit, which was helping the student with the process of their dissertation.

The student also argued that such a decision should have been taken right from the start, as it was not news that there was only one student attending the unit in question.

Lovin Malta also contacted the University of Malta for clarification but no response was given.

