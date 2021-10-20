University of Malta Students To Graduate In Sir Temi Zammit Hall Following New COVID-19 Measures

University of Malta graduates will officially be getting the opportunity to graduate at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall, rather than the white tents which were previously being proposed.

This comes in light of the recently updated COVID-19 measures, which are now allowing seated events to take place for up to 300 people, given that they have received their vaccination.

Lovin Malta spoke to a University of Malta representative, who confirmed that “students will be graduating at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall and not under a tent”.

“A total of 26 graduation ceremonies will be organised, some of which will cater for 200 graduands at a time. Each graduand can invite up to three guests so every ceremony will be attended by around 800 persons and hence it will be impossible for everyone to be accommodated in one location,” the representative explained.

Although graduands will now be graduating at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall, their guests will still not be permitted within the same venue and will be following from a white tent nearby via live stream.

Many students are still criticising the setup that has been created for the graduation ceremonies, stressing that ceremonies could be divided more so that guests can get the opportunity to watch their loved ones graduate in person.

