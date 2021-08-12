Vaccinated Maltese-Canadian Pleads To Be Allowed Into Malta In Time For His 50th Birthday
A Maltese-born Canadian has urged the health authorities to start recognising Canadian vaccination certificates so that he can visit the island next month in time for his 50th birthday.
“I turn 50 this September and my dream was to be in Malta to visit my mom’s grave and celebrate in my hometown of Rabat with my family,” Malcolm Vella said.
“We booked our flights in June when everything was looking optimistic, we are even fully vaccinated I was really upset to see that Malta recognizes vaccinated Americans but not Vaccinated Canadians!”
“It is so frustrating as Canada is doing a great job with vaccinations and has low [COVID-19] cases but yet we are excluded. I am hoping this changes very soon and we Canadians can visit Malta.”
Malta currently recognises vaccine certificates issued by EU member states, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, Vatican City, the United Kingdom, UAE, the US, Serbia, Gibraltar, Turkey, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar and Albania.
On Friday, Malta will also start recognising Australian certificates.
The health ministry has confirmed it is in discussions with the Canadian authorities in view of adding Canada to the list but no timeframe has been given so far.
Fully vaccinated travellers who present certificates recognised by the Maltese health authorities are allowed to travel without undergoing a period of mandatory quarantine so long as the country they’re travelling from hasn’t been classified as a “dark red” country.
Canada is currently in Malta’s “red” zone, a level below the “dark red” zone, which means vaccinated travellers will be able to avoid quarantine upon arrival as soon as the authorities start recognising their certificates.
This is not the first time that Maltese Canadians have spoken up about the issue. Lovin Malta has reported other stories, such as one concerning a couple that risks being split up due to Malta not recognising Canadian certificates.
