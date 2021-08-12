Vaccinated Maltese-Canadian Pleads To Be Allowed Into Malta In Time For His 50th Birthday

A Maltese-born Canadian has urged the health authorities to start recognising Canadian vaccination certificates so that he can visit the island next month in time for his 50th birthday.

“I turn 50 this September and my dream was to be in Malta to visit my mom’s grave and celebrate in my hometown of Rabat with my family,” Malcolm Vella said.

“We booked our flights in June when everything was looking optimistic, we are even fully vaccinated I was really upset to see that Malta recognizes vaccinated Americans but not Vaccinated Canadians!”

“It is so frustrating as Canada is doing a great job with vaccinations and has low [COVID-19] cases but yet we are excluded. I am hoping this changes very soon and we Canadians can visit Malta.”