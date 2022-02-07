Valletta Residents Launch Petition To Allow St Paul’s Shipwreck Procession
Residents of Valletta have launched a petition asking the government to allow the procession commemorating St. Paul’s Shipwreck in Malta this week.
As it was announced last week, The Chapter of Collegiate of St. Paul’s Shipwreck and L-Ghaqda tal-Pawlini did not manage to obtain the necessary permit to go through with the traditional procession as a commemoration of the feast.
“Belt Valletta is running this petition in an effort for it to act as a further eye-opener for the government to realise the cultural importance of this Festa for the people of Valletta and the Maltese in general, and allow for this event to be held with all COVID-19 health considerations in place – as suggested by the passionate organisers,” the petition description reads.
While permits are in place for the sitting events happening on 8th February and 9th February, with preparations well underway, the procession has always been an integral part of the feast celebrations.
Standing events are still banned, with no date set for their return, although Health Minister Chris Fearne recently confirmed standing weddings could return by 1st April.
With the permit has not been granted for the procession, the residents and parish chapter are seeking to find an understanding with the health authorities so that the commemorative event can take place.
Almost 600 people have signed the petition so far, which can be accessed while following this link.
This comes as Malta has made the decision to allow the return of traditional village feasts following various calls to have them restored.
Do you think the procession should be allowed?