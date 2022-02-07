Valletta Residents Launch Petition To Allow St Paul’s Shipwreck Procession

Residents of Valletta have launched a petition asking the government to allow the procession commemorating St. Paul’s Shipwreck in Malta this week.

As it was announced last week, The Chapter of Collegiate of St. Paul’s Shipwreck and L-Ghaqda tal-Pawlini did not manage to obtain the necessary permit to go through with the traditional procession as a commemoration of the feast.

“Belt Valletta is running this petition in an effort for it to act as a further eye-opener for the government to realise the cultural importance of this Festa for the people of Valletta and the Maltese in general, and allow for this event to be held with all COVID-19 health considerations in place – as suggested by the passionate organisers,” the petition description reads.