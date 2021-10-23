7 Vegan Eateries In Malta And Gozo That Absolutely Cannot Be Missed
In case you live under a rock, veganism is here to stay in Malta, with droves hunting for the latest spots serving delicious plates free from animal products.
And we think there’s no better way to celebrate Malta’s meat-free week than compiling a list of some of the best vegan eateries on the island.
Here are seven vegan eateries in Malta and Gozo (in no particular order) that you absolutely cannot miss!
1. Foam and Fork (Marsaskala, Gżira)
Have you ever heard of seitan? Let me bring you up to speed, seitan is a chewy, protein-rich food made from wheat gluten, and is often used in cooking as a meat substitute. Foam and Fork have the most amazing vegan chicken nuggets, as well as vegan buffalo chicken wings.
2. Balance Bowl (Gżira)
What was once the only all-vegan restaurant in Malta, Balance Bowl offers super tasty vegan food, in a nice atmosphere where one can even work or simply relax. It’s a fully plant-based kitchen!
3. The Sixth Leaf (Naxxar)
Newly opened and fully exclusive to gourmet vegan food, this restaurant is taking classic meat dishes and transforming them into plant-based, animal-friendly meals.
4. Il-Veċċja Vegan Cafe (St. Paul’s Bay)
Also one of Malta’s first exclusive vegan cafes, with a mouth-watering selection of vegan treats available, they’ve got artisan cheeses, gourmet vegan cakes, and chocolates – there’s definitely something for everyone.
5. Soul Food (Valletta)
Catering for vegetarians, vegans and also gluten-intolerant eaters, Soul Food has been a staple of Valletta’s vegan food scene for quite a few years now, notably known for their Buddha bowls.
6. Coogi’s (Mdina)
Situated in the heart of the silent city of Mdina, this cute little spot has its own vegan plant-based set menu, and even vegan desserts!
7. Green Mood (Victoria, Gozo)
Right in the middle of the city of Victoria Gozo, you’ll find Green Mood, which is known for its great vegan food and zen spirit.
