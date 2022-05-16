Victim Of Fatal Marsa Construction Site Fall Identified As Agostina Grech

Agostina Grech, a 64-year-old Paola resident has been identified as the woman who tragically lost her life at a construction site in Marsa.

Grech fell a storey at a construciton site in Triq Azzopardi, Marsa. According to TVMnews, she was delivering food to painters at the time.

Medics were called on-site but unfortunately, she was declared dead on arrival. Police are investigating the incident and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Lovin Malta extends its deepest condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones