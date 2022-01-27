د . إAEDSRر . س

Victim Of Fatal Ta’ Qali Shaft Accident Identified As Adrian Muscat

The victim of yesterday’s fatal workplace accident in Ta’ Qali has just been identified as Adrian Muscat.

The 40-year-old resident of Għargħur fell down a narrow shaft after a piece of machinery overturned, also leading to another injury of a 35-year-old resident of Mġarr.

People have woken up shocked this morning to hear the news of the fatal accident, with many sending out their condolences to the family of Muscat. 

Muscat is a father of four, and he has been described as a hard worker and family man.

 

Muscat was unfortunately certified dead on the site of the accident, with the other man being taken to Mater Dei for medical assistance for injuries sustained.

Police have confirmed that the accident occurred at around 6:30pm, with assistance being called to the scene of the accident.

RIP Adrian Muscat 

