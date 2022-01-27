Victim Of Fatal Ta’ Qali Shaft Accident Identified As Adrian Muscat

The victim of yesterday’s fatal workplace accident in Ta’ Qali has just been identified as Adrian Muscat.

The 40-year-old resident of Għargħur fell down a narrow shaft after a piece of machinery overturned, also leading to another injury of a 35-year-old resident of Mġarr.

People have woken up shocked this morning to hear the news of the fatal accident, with many sending out their condolences to the family of Muscat.

Muscat is a father of four, and he has been described as a hard worker and family man.