’52 Months Later, Things Should Be Different’: Vigil For Daphne Caruana Galizia Held In Valletta

“In 52 months, by now, things should have had turned out differently,” Clemence Dujardin said during her speech.

As of today, it’s officially been 52 months since the assassination. That’s 4 years and 4 months.

Marking 52 months since the brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a crowd of activists gathered in Valletta to affirm the fight for truth and justice.

“Daphne’s family should have had the space and time to grieve, and these vigils should have been about remembering what an incredible woman, what a talented journalist, Daphne was, and how much Malta owes her. About the significant changes that her assassination triggered in this country and that she did not die in vain,” she said.

“52 months down the line, we should be discussing the enormous progress that the magisterial inquiry brought about with its conclusions, and we should be satisfied, to a degree, at the fact that political responsibility was assumed by all those involved in her murder.”

“On a day like today, we should have had our minds at rest that all the people involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, directly or indirectly, have faced justice, and have been sentenced to facing old age behind bars,” she said.

Speeches were given by Repubblika President Robert Aquilina, Clemence Dujardin, Alessandra Dee Crespo, and Claudia Taylor East.

Repubblika has held a vigil for Daphne every month since her assassination and continues to do so without fail.

