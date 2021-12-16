Vigil To Be Held Tonight To Mark 50 Months Since The Assassination Of Daphne Caruana Galizia

A vigil is going to be held tonight for Daphne Caruana Galizia at the Great Siege Square of Valletta. As of today, it’s officially been 50 months since the assassination. “Because the fight for justice knows no season,” civil society movement Repubblika wrote in a Facebook post.

The vigil starts at 6:30pm, and continues to seek justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and her stories. Repubblika has held a vigil for Daphne every month since her assassination and continues to do so without fail. MEP David Casa also uploaded a Facebook post, commemorating Daphne and emphasising the fact that it has been 50 months of her absence.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sister Mandy Malli also published a tweet remembering Daphne, where she also said that “bastards is too kind a word”.

50 months since Daphne was brutally murdered. “Bastards” is too kind a word. #DaphneCaruanaGalizia pic.twitter.com/jM6SDuXe2i — Mandy Mallia (@MandyMallia) December 16, 2021

Daphne was brutally murdered by a car bomb on 16th October 2017. Several people have been arrested and charged over the murder including suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech. However, many believe that the fight for justice continues.