Viral Internet Game ‘Wordle’ Just Got A Maltese Makeover

Worlde, the game that’s taken the internet by storm is getting its own Maltese version.

Ever heard of ‘Wordle’? ‘Wordle’ is an addictive internet game that gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word.

‘Werdil’, the Maltese version of the game, was developed by programmer Michael Pulis – and you can get on it by clicking here.

In-game, you can enter a total of six words, meaning that you can enter five burner words from which you can learn hints about the letters and their placements. Just as seen in the picture below: