Viral Internet Game ‘Wordle’ Just Got A Maltese Makeover
Worlde, the game that’s taken the internet by storm is getting its own Maltese version.
Ever heard of ‘Wordle’? ‘Wordle’ is an addictive internet game that gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word.
‘Werdil’, the Maltese version of the game, was developed by programmer Michael Pulis – and you can get on it by clicking here.
In-game, you can enter a total of six words, meaning that you can enter five burner words from which you can learn hints about the letters and their placements. Just as seen in the picture below:
Like its English counterpart, ‘Werdil’ gives you the option to either guess the ‘word of the day’ (Il-Kelma Tal-lum) or just any random word (Kelma li tkun).
The original was developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, who built the game with the sole scope that he and his wife could play together during the lonely months wrought by COVID-19 lockdowns.
As the days went by, it rapidly became an obsession in the family’s WhatsApp groups, a fact that had Wardle contemplate whether the game would catch on with others, and so Wordle was released to the general public and garnered more than 300,000 players in the first two months alone.
Have you tried playing yet?