‘Voice For Choice’ Erects Pro-Choice Banners Next To Main University Roundabout
Local pro-choice coalition ‘Voice for Choice’ has erected pro-choice banners earlier this morning next to the University roundabout.
“We are at the University roundabout this morning, honk if you see us,” they wrote in a Facebook post.
The banners stated how everyone can be in need of abortion one day, and that we should not be denying others this basic right.
Representatives for the organisations were also seen present alongside the new banners.
“Access to legal, safe, and comprehensive abortion care, including post-abortion care, is essential for the attainment of the highest possible level of sexual and reproductive health,” says WHO, as it considers abortion to be essential healthcare.
Voice for Choice is a coalition of non-profit organisations and individuals who work together for abortion rights and reproductive justice in Malta.
What do you think of the new banners?