د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Voice For Choice’ Erects Pro-Choice Banners Next To Main University Roundabout

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Local pro-choice coalition ‘Voice for Choice’ has erected pro-choice banners earlier this morning next to the University roundabout.

“We are at the University roundabout this morning, honk if you see us,” they wrote in a Facebook post. 

The banners stated how everyone can be in need of abortion one day, and that we should not be denying others this basic right.

Representatives for the organisations were also seen present alongside the new banners.

“Access to legal, safe, and comprehensive abortion care, including post-abortion care, is essential for the attainment of the highest possible level of sexual and reproductive health,” says WHO, as it considers abortion to be essential healthcare. 

Voice for Choice is a coalition of non-profit organisations and individuals who work together for abortion rights and reproductive justice in Malta.

What do you think of the new banners? 

READ NEXT: 'I'm Ashamed For Them': Malta Reacts In Disgust At Crowd Egging Man On To Commit Suicide In Valletta

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All