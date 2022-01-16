VOX POP: What Would Malta’s Students Do If They Were Prime Minister For One Day?

With an election right around the corner, Malta’s students are often left behind in the shadows amidst the political chaos. But with that being said, their voices are to be heard nonetheless.

We decided to give these students a voice, to hear what they have to say and what they would focus on if they were in the Maltese Government’s place.

Lovin Malta visited the University of Malta to ask students a simple question, what would they do if they were prime minister for a day?