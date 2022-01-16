VOX POP: What Would Malta’s Students Do If They Were Prime Minister For One Day?
With an election right around the corner, Malta’s students are often left behind in the shadows amidst the political chaos. But with that being said, their voices are to be heard nonetheless.
We decided to give these students a voice, to hear what they have to say and what they would focus on if they were in the Maltese Government’s place.
Lovin Malta visited the University of Malta to ask students a simple question, what would they do if they were prime minister for a day?
Students mentioned a multitude of current social issues, concerns related to the environment, offering more support for the arts community, and giving a voice to those that might not have one.
Some even spoke of the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta’s education system, and Malta’s public transport system, and what they would do to make it better if it were up to them.
“I would spend the entire 24 hours trying to figure out the public transport in Malta, that’s it,” one student said.
Mental health was another hot topic, with many students feeling like not enough is being done to combat the reality of it.
Watch the full video down below:
This is the fourth and final vox pop Lovin Malta has conducted at the University of Malta, with others featuring topics like cannabis use and abortion.
What would you do if you were prime minister for a day?