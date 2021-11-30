د . إAEDSRر . س

Waffle Time: New Benna Christmas Edition Milkshake Hitting Stores Tomorrow

A new Benna Christmas Limited Edition milkshake flavour is hitting stores tomorrow, as the company announced its new release earlier today.

The new flavour promises to be a delicious combination of maple syrup and waffles and comes as part of the approaching festive season.

“Our new Christmas Limited Edition Flavour will hit the supermarkets tomorrow,” it said. 

“Maple Syrup Waffle Limited Edition is bursting with rich, warm flavours to make you feel the autumn, Christmas spirit,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The new milkshake will be available for a limited time only.

Will you be trying the new flavour?

