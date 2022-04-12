Hey Malta! Want To Feature In A Weight Loss Show With A UK TV Star? Now’s Your Chance

‘Fat Families’ host Steve Miller will be shooting a weight loss documentary in Malta where the boisterous host will be dining with Maltese folks in their own homes.

The reason? Well, he wants to see what Malta’s Mediterranean diet is all about!

And he’s looking for families to be a part of the show.

If you ever wanted to feature on an exclusive Lovin Malta show whilst dining with a British TV personality at the same time, now’s your chance.

We’re looking for five families that fit the bill. Families who don’t mind being on TV, know their way about the kitchen, are excited to burn off a few pounds, and of course, have a good sense of humour.

If the prospect of a few ‘Lardy Laughs’ sounds appealing, you need to get on this. Because believe us, there will be plenty of smiles coming your way.

We’re looking for some good old-fashioned home cooking from families whose mqarrun, timpana and ross il-forn game are on point.

If you’re not familiar with Miller’s work, he rose to fame as a presenter on the show: ‘Fat Families’, a hit documentary/reality show that aired in the UK in 2010.

The show had Miller help many overweight families drop the number on their scales by changing their lifestyles and eating habits.

If you’re not familiar with the show. You can have a look at the first episode below.