WATCH: Aaron Farrugia Claims PN Wants Snap Election ‘To Get Rid Of Bernard Grech’
Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has claimed that the Nationalist Party wants a snap election so they can “get rid of their leader” Bernard Grech.
Farrugia said this while giving his comments to a NET journalist inquiring on whether the election is happening soon or later.
“From what I’m understanding, the PN wants an early election to be called so that they can get rid of their leader,” the Minister said.
“That’s what I’m hearing on the streets.”
Asked about the current uncertainty of things, Farrugia responded with “it was the PN that introduced this uncertainty, by journalists asking whether a general election is around the corner during every press conference”.
“You’ve been saying this for around four years now, it seems as though you need a general election in order to make changes to your leadership, I understand that you need changes not just of the leader but also of the MPs,” the Minister continued.
“With no doubt whatsoever, we definitely do not have any of the urgency that the PN has to get rid of the leaders that lead you,” he concluded.
Farrugia continued to push his theory, even when the journalist asked for a simple yes or no answer.
Speculations have been high over the last few weeks, with rumours saying that the election could possibly be called for November, and now this new theory surfacing by the Labour Party with Health Minister Chris Fearne also passing a similar jab last week.
What do you make of this?