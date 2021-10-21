WATCH: Aaron Farrugia Claims PN Wants Snap Election ‘To Get Rid Of Bernard Grech’

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has claimed that the Nationalist Party wants a snap election so they can “get rid of their leader” Bernard Grech.

Farrugia said this while giving his comments to a NET journalist inquiring on whether the election is happening soon or later.

“From what I’m understanding, the PN wants an early election to be called so that they can get rid of their leader,” the Minister said.

“That’s what I’m hearing on the streets.”

Asked about the current uncertainty of things, Farrugia responded with “it was the PN that introduced this uncertainty, by journalists asking whether a general election is around the corner during every press conference”.