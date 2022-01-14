WATCH: Actress Marama Corlett Speaks About Lovin Malta’s New Documentary And Her Love For Valletta

“I’ve always been absolutely in love with the elderly, especially the ones who live in Valletta and I like capturing them in their element,” she explained.

Interviewed on Lovin Malta’s live show Lovin Daily, Marama spoke of her acting career and how her deep passion for the capital city of Valletta and the elderly inspired this documentary into fruition.

Maltese actress Marama Corlett has opened up about her love and passion for Valletta, ahead of the upcoming Lovin Malta documentary, Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 .

“We had then come up with this idea of highlighting some of the characters of Valletta,” she explained, as the documentary itself creates a sense of permanence for these people.

Born and raised in Malta, Marama’s deeply connected to her roots, even though she has endeavoured far beyond the Maltese islands. She appeared in the world-famous movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and also had quite a bit of the spotlight on ‘The Watch’.

During the interview, she also mentioned some of the characters that the upcoming documentary sheds a light on, such as Bertu from Bertu’s Takeaway.

“A lot of them are in their 70s and 80s, and they’ve lived in Valletta for a very long time and have seen it change a lot over the years,” she said.

She spoke of the city of Valletta going from being almost abandoned to now being a highly commercialised spot for tourists, and how this has undoubtedly affected the locals of the area.

She also spoke of the balance that needs to be found, especially for these people who live in Valletta and are watching the scene rapidly change, especially in terms of expenses.

“I would love if things could be stabilised for these people so they can remain there,” she said.

Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 takes a deep dive into the Valletta that once was. Uncovering a path to the past, take a look at all of the history, heritage, and culture that is still alive in our capital city.

Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 is a documentary powered by eCabs, and Cisk who made it possible for Marama to step back into the capital’s lived history.

Without giving away too much information, the full documentary Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 comes out tomorrow at 10.30am.

Watch the premiere here: