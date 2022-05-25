د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Car Overturns In Late Night Mosta Accident Leaving Passengers Under Shock

Passengers suffered shock after a car overturned in a late-night accident in Mosta.

The driver was a 20-year-old resident of Mosta accompanied by a 17-year-old passenger resident of Naxxar. The vehicle was a white BMW.

 

“We were informed at around 12:45am that a vehicle had overturned in Triq Valletta, Mosta,” police spokesperson told Lovin Malta. 

“Mosta District Police went to the scene where they found a BMW and the two people in it got out of the vehicle on their own,” he explained. 

An ambulance was called and treated on the spot as they were only suffering from shock.

No injuries were sustained during the accident.

