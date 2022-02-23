Watch: Ċikku Fenech’s Mosta Field Officially Set To Become The ‘Victor Calvagna Garden’
Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat announced earlier today that Ċikku Fenech’s field in Mosta is set to become the ‘Victor Calvagna Garden’.
Fenech’s field is situated right next to the old mill in Mosta, with a regeneration project having been launched in recent months to see the abandoned field transformed into an area of recreational purpose.
“A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of meeting with Professor Victor Calvagna’s family, and together with the family, we decided to dedicate this garden in his memory, and name it after him,” Muscat said in a video uploaded on Facebook.
Muscat also said that it’s fitting for the garden to be dedicated to the paediatrician that did so much for Malta’s children – given it is going to be a space enjoyed by many children.
As part of a €4.5 million investment by the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) in parks across Malta, Fenech’s Mosta field will now become a family park, with WasteServ’s urban greening arm GreenServ put in charge of implementing and administering the project.
Fenech’s former plot of land boasts many indigenous trees, such as cypress and olive trees and the entire park design will be oriented around the already existing flora and fauna.
The design anticipates to be easily accessible and enjoyably by people of all ages and capabilities, as well as aims to create green spaces in highly built-up areas.
In memory of Victor Calvagna