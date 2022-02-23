Watch: Ċikku Fenech’s Mosta Field Officially Set To Become The ‘Victor Calvagna Garden’

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat announced earlier today that Ċikku Fenech’s field in Mosta is set to become the ‘Victor Calvagna Garden’.

Fenech’s field is situated right next to the old mill in Mosta, with a regeneration project having been launched in recent months to see the abandoned field transformed into an area of recreational purpose.

“A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of meeting with Professor Victor Calvagna’s family, and together with the family, we decided to dedicate this garden in his memory, and name it after him,” Muscat said in a video uploaded on Facebook.