WATCH: Doctors For Choice’s Abortion Info Clinic Was At Valletta Again Yesterday

“Our abortion information and contraception clinic will be popping up all over Malta to deliver information on sexual and reproductive health and services,” Doctors For Choice said in a Facebook post.

This comes after the concept was launched in Valletta for the first time last week, as part of ongoing attempts at making abortion more accessible in Malta.

Representatives from Doctors For Choice were in Valletta again yesterday as part of the new abortion and contraceptive walking information clinic initiative.

“We seek to improve access to information on abortion and contraception through these pop-up events, where we aim to engage with the public and encourage anyone seeking medically accurate and evidence-based information on abortion and contraception to come by and speak to us,” D4C told Lovin Malta.

The walking abortion information clinic will be popping up in different locations all over Malta, in order to try to raise awareness and offer support for those who might need it.

Doctors For Choice is a group of doctors who campaign for comprehensive and evidence-based reproductive healthcare, including contraception and abortion, in Malta.

Remember that anyone who needs information can contact its helpline FPAS at any time, and it also has a lot of information on its website www.doctorsforchoice.mt

