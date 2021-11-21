د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Dolphins And Turtle Spotted Playing Around In Maltese Waters

Stunning videos of a turtle and dolphins spotted playing around off the southern coast of Malta is a kind reminder of the awesome marine life living in our waters.

The video, taken by Luke Zarb Cousin yesterday, shows the turtle swimming near Hofriet in the south of Malta. A rare sighting in itself, Zarb Cousin also got the chance to see a group of dolphins soon after.

Over the past year, countless Maltese people have been hitting the seas and spotting some rare creatures, including a shark or two.

Have you ever seen dolphins or turtles in Malta?

