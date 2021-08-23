WATCH: ‘Hundreds’ Of Fish Found Dead At Chadwick Lakes

A video uploaded to social media at 10.30am exposed the worrying scene which showed goldfish, believed to total up to the hundreds, floating at the surface of the pond.

The increasingly hot water at Chadwick Lakes was just too much for these hundreds of goldfish 👀😔 Video by Miguel Caruana 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #fish

It is believed that ponds in the area have dried up and risen in temperatures due to the intense heat and heatwaves that have been a hallmark of Malta’s summer in 2021.

It is as yet unclear what exactly caused the death of the goldfish. However, the lack of water is likely to be the cause.

What do you make of this situation?