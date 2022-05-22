Watch: Driver Floats Through Rush Hour Traffic In Malta With Motorised Unicycle
Malta’s rush-hour traffic is an ever-growing concern. But one driver has found a neat way to get past it all, literally, by taking to the streets with a motorised unicycle.
Footage sent to Lovin Malta has shown a cyclist ease effortlessly from lane to lane on some of Malta’s notorious high-traffic roads, such as Regional Road.
Bikers are no stranger to the jealous eyes of car drivers who look on in anger after getting stuck in an odd traffic jam.
Now one man has taken it one step further, winning at life atop one wheel.
Do you think we should see more motorised unicycles on our roads?