WATCH: Drowning 10-Year-Old Boy Rescued By Malta Red Cross

Għajn Tuffieħa is known to be deceptively dangerous. Due to its location, it’s susceptible to fatal undercurrents.

A 10-year-old boy was caught in a life-threatening rip current in the popular bay of Għajn Tuffieħa only to be saved by a Malta Red Cross lifeguard this morning.

Malta Red Cross posted a video of the incident in which they commended the lifeguard for his “prompt response and intervention”.

This incident comes after a national warning of strong winds that instructed individuals not to swim.

The boy didn’t sustain any injuries – and we’re just glad a lifeguard was there to assist.

