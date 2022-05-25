د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Flames Engulf Balcony During Midnight Blaze As Firefighters Rush To Ħamrun

Massive flames engulfed a balcony in Ħamrun as firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the fire, footage sent to Lovin Malta shows.

The incident occurred late last night, with police confirming it happened around 1 am.

 

CPD rushed to the scene after police were informed of the fire occurring in a residential building in Triq Mountbatton, Ħamrun, with the fire being extinguished within minutes. 

It seems as though the fire was caused due to trash on the inside of the balcony that caught on fire.

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Well done to CPD officers

