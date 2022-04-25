Watch: Footage Emerges Of Twistees Factory Fire As Firefighters Fight Blaze In Santa Venera
Exclusive footage has emerged of flames erupting inside the Twistees factory in Santa Venera.
Police confirmed that the fire is indeed within the Twistees factory, with Civil Protection Department officers currently on site.
Two fire engines and a water bowser have also been confirmed to be on the scene, with the possibility of another two fire engines also being on site.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Residents of the area are advised to keep the windows closed until the operation is complete. Motorists are also being advised to avoid the roads nearby.
A police spokesperson confirmed that reports of smoke in the area were received at around 4:30pm.
This is a developing story