Watch: From Malta To Etna, Woman Recounts Moment Volcano Erupted Forcing Hasty Evacuation
As Sicily’s super active volcano erupted yesterday, a small group of people from Malta at the base of Mount Etna’s crater found themselves having to be evacuated
One woman, Kelly Jean Egan, who lives in Malta, happened to be at the crater at the time of the eruption with a group of Maltese people and sent videos of her experience to Lovin Malta.
“For everyone asking, I’m completely fine. I was at the base of the crater when Etna erupted today,” she said.
“About 12 of us who were closest to the crater by some ways were evacuated by a special volcano truck as it became clear it was erupting.”
“We were moved down to a safer location where we caught a cable car further down and made our way to safety by car,” she explained.
Recording the entire situation, her footage shows the progression of the eruption, from the 20 minutes leading up to the first signs of it, to when the truck picked them up to take them to safety, to finally being at the top of the cable car where the vehicle transported them.
Plumes of grey smoke can be seen emerging from Mount Etna’s crater, although lava had not yet started coming out.
The people at the base of the crater were thankfully taken to safety before the volcano started spewing lava.
What would you do if a volcano began erupting near you?