Watch: From Malta To Etna, Woman Recounts Moment Volcano Erupted Forcing Hasty Evacuation

As Sicily’s super active volcano erupted yesterday, a small group of people from Malta at the base of Mount Etna’s crater found themselves having to be evacuated

One woman, Kelly Jean Egan, who lives in Malta, happened to be at the crater at the time of the eruption with a group of Maltese people and sent videos of her experience to Lovin Malta.

“For everyone asking, I’m completely fine. I was at the base of the crater when Etna erupted today,” she said.

“About 12 of us who were closest to the crater by some ways were evacuated by a special volcano truck as it became clear it was erupting.”