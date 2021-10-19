WATCH: ‘Għogbitek Dik Robert?’ Bernard Grech Drops Veiled Steroids Jab During Budget Speech

“But you know what you won’t find in them? Steroids only,” he said, breaking into a cheeky grin.

Midway through his speech, as Grech was talking about how the country is dependent on the food produced by local farmers, he stressed that “it is the food that feeds us and gives us vitamins, Prime Minister” before pausing for a second before saying:

He kept on speaking and moving on with his speech, but the loud reactions from the other side of Parliament led him to smile widely and say: “għogbitek dik Robert?”

The jab was most probably directed at Prime Minister Robert Abela and his past history as a body-builder – indeed, Grech mentioned steroids not once but twice in his speech.

Grech didn’t let the calls slow him down, ending with a: “Isn’t it good that we joke a little bit, and break up the sadness you all have?”

What did you make of Grech’s budget jab?