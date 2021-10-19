د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: ‘Għogbitek Dik Robert?’ Bernard Grech Drops Veiled Steroids Jab During Budget Speech

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech dropped a sneaky steroids jab during last night’s Budget speech in Parliament.

Midway through his speech, as Grech was talking about how the country is dependent on the food produced by local farmers, he stressed that “it is the food that feeds us and gives us vitamins, Prime Minister” before pausing for a second before saying:

“But you know what you won’t find in them? Steroids only,” he said, breaking into a cheeky grin. 

@lovinmaltaofficial Bernard Grech really just said that huh 👀🤭😂 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #malta #parliament #opposition #budget #speech #shotsfired ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

He kept on speaking and moving on with his speech, but the loud reactions from the other side of Parliament led him to smile widely and say: “għogbitek dik Robert?”

The jab was most probably directed at Prime Minister Robert Abela and his past history as a body-builder – indeed, Grech mentioned steroids not once but twice in his speech.

Grech didn’t let the calls slow him down, ending with a: “Isn’t it good that we joke a little bit, and break up the sadness you all have?”

What did you make of Grech’s budget jab?

READ NEXT: St Paul's Bay Driver Hospitalised After Car Overturns And Hits Letterbox And Bus Stop In Fgura

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All