Watch: ‘Harsh But Fair’ – Malta Described As ‘Half Hollywood Half Baghdad’ In International Comedy Show
Malta was brought up in a comedy show in Milan – and one very hot take describing our island has left many wondering whether they love or hate it.
Dragos – a Romanian comedian with just over half a million followers on TikTok – asked his audience what they thought about our island.
“You guys been to Malta?” he asks, before asking about one audience member’s honest response.
“It’s a little bit like Hollywood and a little bit like Baghdad.”
The opinion from the unknown commentator garnered laughs from the audience, and from the comedian himself who remarked that the description was ‘harsh, but fair.”
After the clip was released, one person asked “why Baghdad?” – to which someone immediately responded “why Hollywood?”
Another person said the description was “1,000% accurate.
What do you make of this hot take?