Watch: Is Malta Getting Too Hot? Man Spotted In Pink Frilly Bottoms In Sliema To Cool Down

A man was spotted speed-walking alongside Sliema’s front earlier today while wearing what appears to be pink frilly bottoms to combat the heat.

As the weather slowly begins to shift towards warmer days, it seems as though some people are already finding it too hot to handle, with one man’s outfit turning heads in Sliema.

Lovin Malta received the video earlier today, and it’s starting to go viral now as people are finding the whole situation entertaining.

Malta’s temperatures are already beginning to reach the 20-degree mark, with today feeling as hot as 18 degrees.

But with that being said, is this normal for April?

