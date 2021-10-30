WATCH: Jaiteh Lamin Calls For Changes To Safety Regulations On Construction Sites In Malta

“I want to send a message to the Government, they have to try their best for construction sites, and there should be major changes to safety measures,” Lamin told Lovin Malta.

This was said during a Lovin Malta interview with Jaiteh Lamin, weeks after his incident at his workplace where he was then abandoned at the side of a road, that shocked all of Malta.

Jaiteh Lamin is urging the authorities for necessary changes to safety regulations and measures on construction sites in Malta.

He addressed how there are a lot of accidents happening on construction sites in Malta, with three accidents happening just after his.

“There is a lack of safety,” he emphasised, saying that they do not even have access to safety gear such as a belt, a helmet, or a jacket.

Lamin also made it clear that construction sites in Malta contain a lack of safety for everyone, not just migrants.

“In a construction site, anything and everything is dangerous and heavy. You make the slightest mistake and it’s going to be dangerous for you,” he said.

Lamin recounted that it was very tough for him when he was left for dead on a road in Selmun, and what kept running through his mind was that he was now going to be sent to prison.

“On that bad day, I was only crying and praying for God to save me,” he said.

He also addressed the systematic issues within the country’s treatment of third-country nationals, saying that he has heard far too many stories of migrants encountering bouts of racism on the island.

Lamin still expressed his love for Malta and the people here, saying that “Malta is a nice country. I see nice people everywhere and they shouldn’t allow incidents like this to happen.”

Earlier today, protestors gathered in Valletta calling for an increase in safety measures in the workplace, justice, and equality.

Among demands brought forward were protection of rights of workers regardless of their status, providing a solution for undocumented workers in Malta, and for all work to be safe and dignified.

On 28th September, Lamin fell two storeys whilst working in a construction site. Rather than being taken to hospital, he was allegedly left abandoned by the side of the road, by his employer, Glen Farrugia, who has since been charged over the incident.

