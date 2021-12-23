د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci Addressing Press Conference At 11:30

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci are set to address a press conference at 11:30am.

You can watch the press conference live below when it begins: 

The press conference comes following days of rising COVID-19 cases following yesterday’s highest single-day rise recorded since March.

The press conference is expected to revolve around enhancing booster doses in Malta.

In an interview on One radio before the press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that “decisions will be announced to further insist and encourage people to take the booster dose so that we live in a more normal way”.

 

