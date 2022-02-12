Watch Live: Marsaskala Residents And Activists United Firmly In Fight Against Yacht Marina

“On the 20th of January 2022, the Marsaskala Local Council met with Minister Ian Borg on the issue of the yacht marina planned by Transport Malta. In this meeting, Minister Borg said that he was not aware of the Local Council’s August 2021 motion against the call for investors in a yacht marina in the bay of Marsaskala, which also states that there should be no private concession for a yacht marina,” Moviment Graffitti said.

During today’s demonstration, updates were announced as part of the fight against the yacht marina.

Many have stressed that the yacht marina is not necessary within the area, nor is it justifiable, along with the unprecedented damage such a project would bring to the biodiversity of the bay.

Residents and fishermen together with activists from pressure group Moviment Graffitti gathered once again this morning in Marsaskala, firmly united against the bay facing threats of a new yacht marina.

“The Minister acknowledged that this motion categorically rejects all plans for a yacht marina and proposed that the Council discuss the motion and by mid-February reconsider to allow for a motion that does not completely exclude concession of space to the private sector. He pledged that Transport Malta would not move forward with the second phase of the process until the Local Council’s final position is made clear,” it said.

The Council met on the 24th of January and unanimously agreed to uphold its August motion and formally sent notice of this to Minister Borg and Transport Malta.

The motion says that “The Local Council is against the proposal for a yacht marina in Marsaskala, presented in Transport Malta’s pre-qualification document and condemns its publication without consultation with the Marsaskala community.”

“The local council demands that this document be withdrawn immediately and that plans for a yacht marina in Marsaskala be abandoned completely.”

“Transport Malta should launch immediate discussions with the local council, with residents of Marsaskala and with the local associations, for the organisation of existing berths, for the protection of the cultural and social customs of the locality, the protection of the marine environment and for safeguarding the swimming zones of the bay.”

“In view of Minister Borg’s pledge to consider the Council’s position before moving on to the second phase of finding investors for the project, we believe that the only remaining path for Minister Borg and Transport Malta is that of withdrawing the call and plans for a yacht marina in Marsaskala.”

“The Local Council has now reiterated its position twice: it is categorically against a yacht marina in its locality’s bay.”

“Marsaskala residents and Maltese people have spoken very clearly: we are suffocated by unbridled development that is ruining our quality of life and our natural environment – we cannot lose bays and coasts essential to our well-being.”

