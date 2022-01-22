د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Protest To Raise Awareness On Femicide In Front Of Police HQ In Floriana

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A demonstration is going to be held today in front of the Police Depot in Floriana to mark a lack of awareness over femicide from the island’s authorities.

Għejejna u Xbajna will take off at around 11am with the aim of raising awareness about femicide in Malta and the reality behind it.

The demonstration is being organised by a number of organisations, including Ghajjejt u Xbajt, Moviment Graffitti, Women’s Rights Foundation, Young Progressive Beings, aditus, Doctors for Choice and MGRM, with a number of representatives giving speeches.

You can follow live below when the demonstration begins:

Share to raise awareness

READ NEXT: Sexual Offences In Malta: Here's How Many Cases Were Reported In 2021

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All