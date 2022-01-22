WATCH LIVE: Protest To Raise Awareness On Femicide In Front Of Police HQ In Floriana

A demonstration is going to be held today in front of the Police Depot in Floriana to mark a lack of awareness over femicide from the island’s authorities.

Għejejna u Xbajna will take off at around 11am with the aim of raising awareness about femicide in Malta and the reality behind it.

The demonstration is being organised by a number of organisations, including Ghajjejt u Xbajt, Moviment Graffitti, Women’s Rights Foundation, Young Progressive Beings, aditus, Doctors for Choice and MGRM, with a number of representatives giving speeches.

You can follow live below when the demonstration begins: