WATCH: Malta Must ‘Rethink’ 14-Day Mandatory Quarantine, Popular Radio Host Urges Authorities

TV and radio personality Martina Zammit has called for Malta to “rethink the 14-day quarantine” which has been imposed as a safety measure since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Vibe FM radio host posted a status to Facebook earlier today urging the Maltese Government to follow suit with making changes to the mandatory quarantine, as other countries abroad have been seen moving forward. “I think it’s about time to rethink the 14-day quarantine here in Malta.” “Now that we know more about this virus and other countries are adopting a shorter quarantine period we need to amend these measures in Malta as soon as possible,” she wrote as she is currently in quarantine herself.

“Let’s work on getting quarantine reduced where it’s due. Because the world can’t keep on functioning like this,” she said. “People are losing work opportunities and precious time with family,” she emphasised, as a large portion of Maltese citizens face harsh quarantine rules. “It’s about time that we revise these measures and see how it can be made more decent,” she said in Instagram stories uploaded alongside the status. With that being said, she still appealed for people to continue being careful and responsible when it comes to dealing with the virus. “We still need to be extra vigilant and if one has symptoms it is important to stay inside and isolate,” she said.

“Dr Chris Fearne and Prof. Charmaine Gauci please act on this…” she appealed to Malta’s health authorities. She concluded her status by urging people to receive their booster dose, highlighting its importance in the current situation. “However, it is of the utmost importance that we all take the booster… the number of positive cases are rising however hospital admissions are less, showing us that the vaccine does work!” she said. This comes after the news of South Africa taking steps towards ending the quarantine period and contact tracing, with many welcoming the new approach to the virus. Do you agree that the mandatory quarantine should be re-thought?