“We are fully intent on making sure that the strategy moves forward. We are going to consult with the general public, and once that consultation process is closed in March, we are going to keep on working so that this strategy is translated into practice,” Minister Owen Bonnici said in comments given to Lovin Malta.

The strategy, which is being headed by Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici and Task Force Chief Omar Cutajar, is made up of a set of policies with goals mapped out until 2027.

Malta has just launched its first official strategy to enable space exploration, during a press conference held earlier today.

Minister Bonnici also assured that through this strategy they are “fully committed to making the most of this opportunity that there is laying in front of us”.

“The easiest option would be to do nothing. We actually decided to venture into this field because we believe that there is an important niche.”

“In the past two years, we have also seen that research and innovation are gaining ground in Malta. I think we did good work in that regard and in the same way that we delivered on our promises and we made changes and implemented the reforms, this is another niche to which we are going to give our energy.”

You can click here to check out the strategy, which will be open to public consultation until the 4th March 2022.

