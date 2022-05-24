Watch: More Grisly Footage Emerges From Abandoned St Philip’s Hospital

Warning: the following footage contains graphic content that might be upsetting for certain audiences

More shocking footage of human organs which were seemingly left behind has emerged from the confines of the abandoned St Philip’s Hospital.

This comes just a day after Lovin Malta reported on a video taken by a group of foreign explorers within the hospital.

The footage, which was taken months ago in 2021, shows similar gruesome scenes to the ones shown in the explorers’ video. However, an edited video was published to the public.