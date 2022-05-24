Watch: More Grisly Footage Emerges From Abandoned St Philip’s Hospital
Warning: the following footage contains graphic content that might be upsetting for certain audiences
More shocking footage of human organs which were seemingly left behind has emerged from the confines of the abandoned St Philip’s Hospital.
This comes just a day after Lovin Malta reported on a video taken by a group of foreign explorers within the hospital.
The footage, which was taken months ago in 2021, shows similar gruesome scenes to the ones shown in the explorers’ video. However, an edited video was published to the public.
Within the full footage sent to Lovin Malta, which was cut off to not upset sensitive audiences, a foetus was also shown in a plastic bucket, along with what appears to be genital organs.
This comes after Lovin Malta spoke to the former owner of the hospital, Frank Portelli, who suggested that the organs might have been left there by vandals.
Portelli added that a magisterial inquiry into an arson attack on the hospital last December never flagged the existence of human remains.
St Philip’s Hospital is a former hospital in Santa Venera that has been closed since 2012 after management ran into financial issues and has since been abandoned.
What do you make of this footage?